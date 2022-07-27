Rs3.70 billion approved for Buner

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had approved Rs3.70 billion under the Annual Development Programme for development projects in Buner district.
In a statement, he said his government was committed to uniform development of all districts in the province. He said an amount of Rs2.50 billion was allocated for the district development plan.
The chief minister said Rs250 million was allocated to upgrade the Rural Health Centre Totalai to Category D Hospital.
Mahmood Khan said Rs700 million had been earmarked to construct various roads in the district.
He said Rs25 billion was allocated to make payment to landowners for construction of Swat Expressway to Ambela in Buner and to conduct feasibility study for the establishment of medical college in Buner.
BANNU: A jirga of elders and local political activists from Ghoriwala on Tuesday threatened to block Bannu-Dera Ismail...
MANSEHRA: The affectees of 4500 megawatts Diamer-Bhasha Hydropower Project on Tuesday staged a sit-in on the Karakoram...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial secretary information Zahir Shah Toru has criticized Awami National...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has said all political parties must sit together to work on poll reforms before going...
MIRANSHAH: The grand jirga of elders of all tribes in North Waziristan on Tuesday asked the government to restore...
ABBOTTABAD: DIG, Hazara Range, Mirwais Niaz has directed all the district police officers of the region to establish...
Comments