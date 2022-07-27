Rs3.70 billion approved for Buner

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had approved Rs3.70 billion under the Annual Development Programme for development projects in Buner district.

In a statement, he said his government was committed to uniform development of all districts in the province. He said an amount of Rs2.50 billion was allocated for the district development plan.

The chief minister said Rs250 million was allocated to upgrade the Rural Health Centre Totalai to Category D Hospital.

Mahmood Khan said Rs700 million had been earmarked to construct various roads in the district.

He said Rs25 billion was allocated to make payment to landowners for construction of Swat Expressway to Ambela in Buner and to conduct feasibility study for the establishment of medical college in Buner.