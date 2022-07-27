LWMC announces one-month extra salary for employees

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Board of Directors (BoD) has announced a one-month extra salary for its employees as a reward for their excellent cleaning arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha as per the announcement of the Punjab Chief Minister.

This was decided in the 128th meeting of the BoD of LWMC held at 90 Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman LWMC Kh Ahmad Hassaan.

Board members Meher Ishtiaq Ahmed, Majid Zahoor and Aamir Zafar Khan attended the meeting while Karamatullah Ch and CEO LWMC Rafia Haider participated in the meeting through video link. The minutes of the 127th BoD meeting and budget for 2022-23 have also been approved in the meeting besides discussing other important issues of LWMC.

According to the announcement of CM, the approval has given to pay one month's basic salary to the employees while the.

Chairman LWMC Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan said that Rs15 billion will be spent for cleaning the city next year. The increase in the basic salary of the sanitary workers and the hike in the price of petrol are the reasons for the increase in the budget. He added that the budget of the company would be used honestly and transparently.