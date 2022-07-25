Three-day mango festival concludes

Islamabad : A three-day mango festival with a theme ‘Building business network and community outreach’ where stalls of different varieties of mangoes are being displayed including seedless mangoes concluded on Sunday, says a press release.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, along with Mirza Muhammad Afridi, the Deputy Chairman Senate and Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, the former Minister for Agriculture Punjab graced the inauguration with number of foreign dignitaries, senior politicians, notables of the society. Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Multan Dr Asif Ali visited the stalls.

The festival provided opportunity for capacity sharing knowledge of mango production, post-harvest management, value addition, supply/value chain improvement.

The domestic/export marketing is also being attended by political leadership, academia, researchers, government officials, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Commercial Attaché’s, agricultural experts, mango growers, traders, exporters, input supplier and representatives of cultivators’ organizations from all over the country.

This show was organized under the collaboration of the Management of Centaurus and Mango Research Institute Multan. The aim of organising this exhibition was not only to highlight the importance of Pakistani Mangoes but also to increase and enhance its export and hence this exhibition will play an important role in enhancing the productivity of mangoes.