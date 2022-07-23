Another cop martyred in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred another cop in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday, official sources said on Friday.
They said that Sub-Inspector Andaz Gul was on way to perform duty in Bar Qambarkhel when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
Soon after the incident, the police personnel and security forces reached the area and launched the search but no arrest was made.
A large number of people including the government officials attended the funeral prayer for the martyred cop in Levies Centre. Two police cops have been martyred in Bara tehsil over the last two weeks.
