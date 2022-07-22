Protective wall being built along nullah in Korang Town

Islamabad : The local administration has started work on construction of a protective wall along with nullah in the Korang Town to save residential areas from urban flooding in the monsoon season.

According to the details, a protective wall along with nullah in Korang Town was also built in the past but last year it got completely damaged due to heavy rains in the monsoon season. Now the wall is being built on modern lines and it will be able to bear overflow of water in the nullah.

The residential areas are quite close to this nullah so any kind of flooding can result in heavy loss to life and property. The illegal occupation of land has also reduced width of the nullah in some areas due to which flow of water is disrupted during rains. Now the boats are also available to rescue people in case of any flood. Other arrangements have also been made to protect people from heavy rains.

The assistant commissioners and officials of other relevant departments will also monitor the situation. The government is also keeping vigil over the private housing societies that have been asked to strictly follow the directives and ensure all arrangements have been made to protect life and property during rains. The local administration is making arrangements to avoid accumulation of rain water on roads and other areas in line with the directives of the health departments to thwart growth of dengue larvae in the coming weeks. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon has said that all relevant departments have thoroughly held discussions and prepared a joint strategy to avoid any untoward situation during rains. “We are monitoring the situation round-the-clock and fully ready to perform our duties in case of any emergency situation,” he said.