SPSC chairman appointed

KARACHI: The Sindh government Thursday appointed Muhammad Waseem, a retired PCS officer of Grade 22, as Chairman of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) with an immediate effect.

The notification issued by the Government of Sindh Services, Administration and Coordination Department said that Waseem has been appointed as the SPSC chairman with the governor’s approval.

“The pay, allowances and pre-requisites of the chairman shall be notified separately,” read the notification. Waseem served the Government of Sindh for over three decades. He has a Master of Arts in Economics (with specialisation in Development Economics) from the University of Karachi, a Master of Business Administration degree (with major in Finance) from the Institute of Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Karachi.

At his superannuation, Waseem was serving in Grade-22 as chairman, Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh.

Waseem served as acting chief secretary, Sindh, additional chief secretary (Dev) in the Planning and Development Department, a senior member in the Board of Revenue, Sindh and Secretary of Home, Services, General Administration and Coordination, Transport and Mass Transit, and Forest and Wildlife departments. Besides, he acquired international working experience during his stint as counsellor, community welfare and labour, in the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, the UAE.

He has also attended executive training courses at the London School of Economics and Political Science on Negotiation, Cambridge Judge Business School on ‘People and Organizational Effectiveness’, and Harvard Kennedy School on ‘Emerging Leaders’.