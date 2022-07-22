Amber Heard appealing verdict in Depp defamation trial

FAIRFAX, United States: Actress Amber Heard is appealing the jury verdict in the multi-million dollar defamation case she lost to her former husband, "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp.
Lawyers for the 36-year-old Heard, who starred in the movie "Aquaman," filed a notice of appeal on Thursday with the Virginia Court of Appeals. "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson for Heard said in a reference to the constitutional amendment protecting free speech.
"We are therefore appealing the verdict," they said in a statement. "While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."
