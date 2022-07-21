AIOU holds seminar on Maulana Rumi and his era

Islamabad : Iqbal chair of Tasawwuf and Muslim Thought, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad organised a seminar titled ‘Maulana Rumi and his era’.
Prof. Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri chaired the seminar while Chairman, Department of Urdu, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir delivered a keynote address about Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi''s life, the relation of Rumi and Shams and Maulana Rumi’s services during the Crusades.
Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Sufism perfumed the land of South Asia with his knowledge and spread light throughout the Islamic world.
Maulana Rumi was one of the great scholars of jurisprudence and religion, but he was famous as a Sufi poet. He said that at an early age, Maulana Rumi’s fame spread and Shah e Rome Alauddin Kayqubad invited him to Rome.
