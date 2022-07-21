Three dead in Spain bull runs

MADRID: Three men including a French tourist have died this week after suffering severe injuries during bull runs in eastern Spain, emergency services said on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 50 and 46, died after being violently struck by bulls on Tuesday at a bull run held in a suburb of the eastern port city of Valencia, a local emergency services spokesman said. A French tourist in his 60s who had been in intensive care since he was gored by a bull in a village near Alicante on July 8 died on Monday, the spokesman added.
