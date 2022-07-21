Pakistani filmmaker wins prize

LAHORE:Pakistan’s filmmaker won prestigious Stefanus Prize for interfaith harmony.Wagma Feroz, filmmaker, rights activist and journalist awarded Stefanus Prize for interfaith harmony in a selected gathering in Oslo, Norway on June 24. Wagma’s short film “She Makes Everything beautiful”, was the Grand Prize Winner in a competition under the Empower Women Media for 2021. It’s the story of a multi-faith salon in Swat that dares to overcome cultural and religious divides to make all things beautiful.A graduate in Psychology from the University of Peshawar, Wagma’s focus is on women’s rights, psychological trauma, and issues affecting minorities. The Stefanus Prize is awarded every second year to a person/persons who has made an outstanding contribution to promote FoRB in particular, and Human Rights in general.