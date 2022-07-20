Pakistan first priority: Hamza

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that Pakistan is PMLN’s first priority. Addressing the parliamentary party meeting here Tuesday, he said that the mission was to save and beautify Pakistan, which he would continue with the will of God.

Coalition partners in Punjab Assembly expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. They announced their full support to Hamza Shehbaz in a joint meeting of the PMLN’s Provincial Parliamentary Party held on Tuesday here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. Provincial Assembly members of PMLN, People's Party, coalition parties and independent participated in the meeting, raised their hands and expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Hamza Shehbaz while addressing the parliamentary party meeting said that the eternal kingdom belongs to Allah. “I know how to compete. No defeat is eternal and no victory is permanent,” he said adding the mission was to save and beautify Pakistan, which he will continue with the will of God. He said if we wanted, we could have done politics by damaging the state like PTI, but we put the state first, Hamza said, adding Pakistan was our first priority. Provincial Interior Minister Attaullah Tarar while explaining the purpose of the parliamentary party meeting said that they would not leave the field empty and would compete vigorously. In the meeting, the strategy for the meeting of the Punjab Assembly to be held on 22 July was decided. The meeting recited Fateha for departed soul of father of Punjab Assembly member Jugnu Mohsin. The winners of the by-election were also present in the meeting. Other party members congratulated them over their win.

probe into boat capsize: Hamza Shehbaz has ordered an investigation into the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Indus River near Rahim Yar Khan.

He has directed that a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted and action be taken against those found responsible. The rescue operation should be continued until the last missing person was found, he said and termed it criminal negligence to fill the boat with more people than the capacity due to which precious human lives have been lost. Hamza Shehbaz has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured that the Punjab government stands with them in their hour of grief.

Meanwhile, the chief minister paid tributes to the sense of duty and bravery of SHO Muhammad Hayat Ullah Khan who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in Bhakkar. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from the IG police.

He further directed that the accused be arrested without delay to bring them under the net of the law. SHO Muhammad Hayat laid down his life in the line of duty and brave sons like him are the pride of the Punjab Police, he said and assured that the provincial government would take care of the family of Muhammad Hayat.

SEEKS REPORT: Hamza Shehbaz has sought report from IG police about molestation of a foreign tourist woman in Fort Munro and ordered for taking indiscriminate action against the accused. The chief minister assured that the accused would be given exemplary punishment according to the law, and justice would be provided to the victim woman.