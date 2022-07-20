MPMG scheme on hold

ISLAMABAD: The government has put low cost housing finance scheme titled Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar (MPMG) on hold temporarily due to changed market conditions and for better targeting, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan were currently working on reshaping the scheme and it would be rolled out within a week, it added.
The government also assured that investments already made by the general public through the scheme would remain protected.
