CDA to hand over metro bus service operations to private company

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has decided to hand over metro bus service (plying between Peshawar Morr to Islamabad International Airport) operations to a private company at the comparatively lowest rate of all such services being operated in the country.

The board meeting presided over by the CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed had accorded formal approval in that regard, a news release said.

The board also awarded a contract to National Logistic Cell (NLC) for constructing bus stations on the routes of the Green, and Blue metro bus service.

It also approved the construction of segregated tracks for both the buses to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

Similarly, a summary for consultancy for public transport was also presented in the meeting.

The board directed to revise the summary and present it in the next board meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the CDA Board.

Different agenda items were taken into consideration and various projects were also approved in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the beautification work alongside the track of Islamabad Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad Airport was in full swing to make it more attractive for the commuters.

The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had continued work on the project even during the Eidul Azha holidays, a senior official of the authority told APP on Tuesday.

He said the teams of environment wing was planting trees at suitable places, besides decorating the project with seasonal flowers of different colours.

Similarly, underpasses was decorated while depicting country’s history and culture, he said adding that an app was also being introduced for purchase of online tickets and to provide information with regard to timing of buses.

Meanwhile, CDA administration have expressed satisfaction on average daily ridership on Orange Line Metro Bus route as large number of people were utilizing the facility.

According to the Project director Qazi Umar an average daily passenger load for 15 buses was 20,000 per day.

He mentioned that Faiz Ahmed Faiz junction for orange and red line were the busiest stations whereas police foundation mauve area stop was least used.

To a query, he said with the passage of time the ridership was getting stronger on this route.

“After the launch of green line and blue line buses on Sri Nagar Highway and Express Way respectively the connectivity among the various areas of capital was increased that eventually led a surge in ridership on Orange Line,” he remarked.

The CDA management, he said was paying special focus to provide modern and comfortable urban transport system to the Capital dwellers that not only reduce traffic congestion, but also help in reducing air pollution in the city.