Vandalism cases: Interim bail of Imran extended till 21st

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti has extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till July 21 in a long march vandalism case.Babar Awan, counsel for Imran, and Prosecutor Wajid Munir appeared before the court. Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge East Abdul Ghafoor Kakar also accepted the interim bail plea of Imran Khan in five cases against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 each.