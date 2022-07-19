Joint session of Parliament on August 22

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of the Parliament will be held on August 22 at 4pm.According to a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Monday, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf made changes in date of the joint session under rule 4 of Joint Sitting Rules 1973.The joint session was earlier scheduled to be held on July 20 as the speaker last month adjourned proceedings of the joint session to meet again on July 20.
