Reduced petroleum rates have no impact on edibles’ prices

LAHORE:No relief to the general public from escalating prices of perishable items alongside massive overcharging as the government officials remained busy in holding the by-elections peacefully.

Further, the impact of the reduced petroleum prices is yet to witness on the edibles which were increased soon after surge in prices of petroleum products. Similarly, the prices of chicken mean usually crashed for at least 10 days to two weeks after Edi-ul-Azha, but this time it was not reduced rather slightly increased. Further, it was not sold at official rates anywhere in the City. Upwards trend in the prices of the fruits and vegetables were witnessed during the last two weeks times of Eid-ul-Azha as well. This week again the prices of fruits and vegetables were higher side as well.

This week price of chicken was fixed at Rs266 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs386 per kg, and sold at Rs400-600 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, B-Grade by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs41-45 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, sold at Rs70per kg, potato white at Rs27-30 kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs80-83 per kg, sold at Rs100per kg, B-grade at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs80-90 per kg, and C-grade at Rs70-73per kg, sold at Rs75 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade fixed at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-63per kg, B&C sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local fixed at Rs152-160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic harnai at Rs240-250 per kg, and Chinese at Rs285-295, sold at Rs360 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was fixed at Rs210-220 kg, and Chinese fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg.

Cucumber Farm fixed at Rs50-53per kg, sold at Rs70-80per kg and cucumber local fixed at Rs80-84 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Brinjal price was fixed at Rs60-63 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140per kg. Spinach price was fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Zucchini local white fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, and Zucchini local black at Rs150-157 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon local fixed at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160 per kg. Sweet pumpkin fixed at Rs47-50 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs80-85 kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs70-80per kg. Price of cauliflower fixed at Rs120-126 per kg, sold up to Rs160-200 per kg, and cabbage at Rs120-126 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs100-105 kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs100-290 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-200 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Banana Special fixed at Rs157-165 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs110-115 dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs67-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs47-50 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs160-167 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg. Garma was fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-160 per kg.

Peach A grade fixed at Rs168-176 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at 150-180 per kg. Apricot Ameri was fixed at Rs178-186 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs53-170 per kg, sold at Rs130-280 per kg. Plump A-grade was fixed at Rs325-340 kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs147-154 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs100-150 per kg. Jamboline was fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs120-200 per kg.

Grapes Gola was fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani was fixed at Rs250-262 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg.