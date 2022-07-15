Dutch journalist deported from Iraqi Kurdistan

THE HAGUE: A Dutch journalist said she was deported from Iraq´s autonomous region of Kurdistan on Wednesday, blaming her expulsion on Turkey´s reaction to her coverage of an outlawed Kurdish party.

Frederike Geerdink covers Kurdish and political issues in Turkey for Dutch media. Her Twitter bio touts her inside knowledge of the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) -- a pro-Kurdish group designated a "terrorist" organisation by Ankara and its Western allies. Geerdink tweeted on Wednesday that she was on her way to Kobane, a Kurdish-majority town in Syria near the Turkish border, when she was stopped by authorities.