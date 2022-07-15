Dutch journalist deported from Iraqi Kurdistan

THE HAGUE: A Dutch journalist said she was deported from Iraq´s autonomous region of Kurdistan on Wednesday, blaming her expulsion on Turkey´s reaction to her coverage of an outlawed Kurdish party.
Frederike Geerdink covers Kurdish and political issues in Turkey for Dutch media. Her Twitter bio touts her inside knowledge of the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) -- a pro-Kurdish group designated a "terrorist" organisation by Ankara and its Western allies. Geerdink tweeted on Wednesday that she was on her way to Kobane, a Kurdish-majority town in Syria near the Turkish border, when she was stopped by authorities.
OTTAWA: Canada on Thursday authorized the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for children six months to five years of...
ROME: Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation,...
MADRID: The heatwave sweeping across southwestern Europe was expected to peak on Thursday in Spain, with blistering...
MADRID: Spanish lawmakers will vote on Thursday on a controversial bill which seeks to rehabilitate the memory of...
MUMBAI: The Patiala district court on Thursday upheld the two-year jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who...
ISLAMABAD: The Lulu Mall of the Indian city, Lucknow, has become a hub of controversy in the wake of offering prayers...
Comments