Subsidised flour supply assured

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that the provincial government is providing flour at subsidised rates across the province on a daily basis.

He said the provincial government would soon introduce food cards, on which flour, ghee and pulses would be available at subsidised rates. The minister also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property due to rain and floods in different parts of the province including Tank, Lakki Marwat and Swabi.