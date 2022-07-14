 
Thursday July 14, 2022
Youth drowns in Kabul River

By Our Correspondent
NOWSHERA: A teenager drowned while swimming in the Kabul River in the Mitakhel area point in the Nowshera district on Wednesday. Local residents said that Abdullah, 15, was swimming at the bank of the Kabul River when all of a sudden he slipped into deep waters and drowned.

