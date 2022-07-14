8,000 cops to be deputed for by-polls security

LAHORE:Lahore police has finalised an integrated and effective security plan for the by-elections; Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated this here on Wednesday. He said more than 8,000 police officers, including SsP, SDPOs, SHOs and subordinate officers would be deputed for by-elections security. He added that 817 teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU whereas 13 teams of Elite Force would patrol around polling stations.