Siraj demands impartial probe into Guddu Power Plant fire incident

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Wednesday demanded an impartial inquiry into the fire incident at Guddu Power Plant which caused a loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer and deprived national grid from cheap source of electricity for more than a year. In a statement from Mansoora, the JI chief said the absence of the fire extinguishers at the power plant raised a question mark on the ability and planning of the administration. Such incidents, he said, exposed the overall governance in the country.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering, he expressed grief over the loss of human lives and property due to rains and flooding in Karachi. He said the biggest city of the country turned into a pond of water, exposing the emergency preparations of the party ruling the province for consecutive 15 years. He demanded the government compensate the people against damages. He directed the workers and volunteers of the JI to expedite welfare activities in the affected areas and particularly in Karachi. Siraj said the ruling parties failed to provide any relief to poverty-stricken masses. People were starving due to inflation, he said, adding the PDM and the PPP’s unity government could not bring down the prices of the commodities of basic needs. He said the corruption and bad-governance were the root causes to the problems of the country. He asked the government to make public the details of the deal with the IMF before the parliament.