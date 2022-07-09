Cop’s murderer arrested in Malir

The Malir district police on Friday claimed arresting a notorious robber in an injured condition who was wanted in several incidents of street crime and the murder of a policeman.

SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said Owais Baloch, along with his accomplice, was snatching a cell phone and cash from a citizen, Syed Ayaz Hussain, when police reached the scene. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, which was returned by the cops.

After the encounter, the law enforcers arrested Baloch with injuries, but his accomplice Younis alias Lado Sheikh escaped. A 30-bore pistol, Rs5,000 and a mobile phone were recovered from the arrested suspect, who had snatched them from the citizen, Ayaz Hussain.

The SSP said Baloch was also named in the murder case of Police Constable Salahuddin at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station, and that he had a criminal record in the Ibrahim Hyderi and Korangi police limits.