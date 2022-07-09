We don’t need no education

In our educational system, a child's worth is measured by how well he or she performs on tests. If they get a low score, they are considered stupid and worthless, rather than being encouraged to improve. Individuality and dreams are irrelevant in our educational system. It's all about cramming homework down students' throats so they don't have time to pursue other interests or develop on a personal level. Furthermore, since our studies are based on rote-learning, you will notice no difference in your intellect as you progress through the system.

These methods lead many students to despise school and are increasingly irrelevant in a world where employers demand more creative thinking and technical knowledge or skills. To improve our educational system, we must change our current teaching methods. Students should be tested on their skill sets rather than their memorizing abilities.

Iman Hafeez

Chakwal