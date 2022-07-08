Minister reviews dengue situation

LAHORE:A meeting was held at the Institute of Public Health under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Additional IG Special Branch Dr Usman Anwar, Director CDC Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Deputy Secretary Vertical Programmes Syeda Ramla, Dr Razaq Anjum from IPH and officials of PITB attended the meeting. The minister reviewed the dengue situation in the province during the meeting. Dr Usman Anwar, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and PITB officials briefed the minister about the overall situation. The minister said that final warning was being issued to the departments concerned for negligence in prevention activities. He said that all the relevant departments should continuously monitor the dengue dashboard. Health department teams are being further mobilised for home surveillance. None of the dengue patients being treated in government hospitals in Punjab are in critical condition. No deaths due to dengue have been reported in Punjab since January. Around 4,202 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Environment Protection Department (EPD) secretary Thursday chaired the second meeting of the Town Emergency Response Committee (TERC) at the office of the cantonment AC on Thursday. Addressing the meeting, the secretary said 100 per cent coverage of dengue hotspots would be ensured and all focal persons should visit dengue hotspots for themselves in this regard.