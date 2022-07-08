24 stolen vehicles returned to owners

Islamabad : The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Islamabad Police busted a notorious car lifters gang by arresting three of its active members besides recovering 24 vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

SSP (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar along with SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi handed over the keys of recovered vehicles to the rightful owners during a ceremony here on Thursday.

The AVLC, following directions of capital police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and on special orders of DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar chatha has evolved a comprehensive strategy to bar car theft from federal capital and to recover stolen vehicles. He said the AVLC under supervision of SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Malik, have carried out a raid and held three members of notorious Gang. Twenty-four stolen vehicles of different made were recovered from their possession, he said.

The gang members were involved in lifting vehicles from the precincts of police stations Kohsar, Golra, Ramna, Khanna, Sihala, Bani Gala, Margalla, Aabpara, I-Area, Karachi Company. While briefing the media personal, the SSP Operations mentioned that the gang members used to roam in streets of posh sectors of capital to select the cars and later on pilfer the vehicles.

He also informed the detained car lifters were habitual and sent to jail by police earlier as well. During initial investigations, the suspects confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of Islamabad. The owners of the vehicles thanked and appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Capital police team.