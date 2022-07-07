Shuttle service for cattle markets

LAHORE:Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has launched a free bus shuttle service for easy access to cattle markets on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

The bus shuttle service will run from different locations for cattle markets set up in the City. The bus shuttle service will run from 7.00am to 9.00pm till Eid to provide free travel facilities to the public. The starting point for Turkey Road Lakhodair cattle market is Shalimar Chowk. The starting point for LDA City, Defence Road cattle market, fruit and vegetable market Kahna Kaccha, and interchange Kahna Kaccha cattle market is Gajjumatta. The shuttle service will start from Bhatta Chowk for the cattle market established near IT University, Burki Road and Paragon City. Free bus service for the cattle market on Saggian Hazrat Abu Bakr Road will start from Azadi Chowk. The bus shuttle service will run from Mozang Chowk for Saggian Hazrat Usman Ghani Road cattle market. Free bus service will start from Railway Station for Sports Complex, Adda Rakh Chhabeel, Manawan cattle market. The bus service will start from Thokar Niaz Baig to Raiwind market.