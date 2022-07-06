Punjab termed a hub of investment

LAHORE:Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skill Development Department, Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi chaired a meeting of management of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) to review the progress on various initiatives taken for investment promotion in Punjab.

Secretary ICI&SDD was briefed about the work carried by PBIT regarding outreach plan through global desks, trade data analysis consisting global and country-wise statistics, special economic zones management and coordination, handling of foreign delegations, inter-departmental coordination and cooperation, sectoral promotional events and building the image of province for a better global transcend. Secretary ICI&SDD said that Punjab is a hub for the foreign and local investment and he will empower PBIT within its domain to facilitate the local and foreign investors at all levels. With right direction and facilitating investors properly, PBIT will play its role to capture the major share of investments in the region. Secretary appreciated the progress made by PBIT in terms of investment promotion in the province. He also assured to resolve the bottlenecks and impediments faced by PBIT during facilitation of different businesses in Punjab.