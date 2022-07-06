Imran meets UK envoy

ISLAMABAD: Imran on Tuesday urged the rich countries to take special measures and build an effective mechanism to stem illicit financial flows from poor countries. Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, who called on him here, the PTI chairman told him that the developed countries should take steps to curb the widespread practice of money-laundering. PTI Central Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Central Additional Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kayani were also present.