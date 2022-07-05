Search for missing French paraglider underway

ISLAMABAD: The search and rescue operation is underway to trace the French paraglider pilot, who went missing after a jump in Duikar village, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. French paraglider Savall Xavier Alain Francois took off with two Spanish paragliders, but soon after taking the flight from a peak, he went missing at around 4:00 pm on Saturday.

The Spanish paragliders, however landed safely in Ganish valley, Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, said, adding that the the police and local volunteers rushed to the site, but the paraglider could not be located.

Now a helicopter is also taking part to trace the missing paraglider, he added. The paragliders had arrived in Hunza late last month and stayed in a local hotel. Pakistan’s sparsely-populated region, Gilgit-Baltistan, is home to some of the top peaks and a major tourist destination. A large number of tourists visit the region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding and other sports.