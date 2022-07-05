Two robbers killed in ‘encounters’

Two suspected robbers were killed during alleged encounters with police on Monday. According to Zaman Town SHO Ejaz Lodhi, the encounter took place when two robbers were looting a citizen in Korangi’s Chakra Goth when police personnel busy with routine patrolling reached the crime scene and tried to intercept them. However, the suspects opened fire on the police and tried to flee. In retaliation, the police fired back and killed one of the suspects, while the other managed to escape under the cover of fire. The body of the robber was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as Mohsin Zakir. A motorcycle was recovered from his possession which had been snatched from a citizen in Baloch Colony.

Separately, another robber was killed by a citizen when he, along with three companions, barged into an under-construction house in Surjani Town. The four held the labourers hostage at gunpoint and started looting cash and mobile phones from them when the owner of the under-construction house, Muhammad Imran, opened fire on them with his licensed pistol, killing one of the robbers on the spot. However, the other three managed to escape the scene. The body of the robber was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for identification.