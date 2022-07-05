Minister orders timely departure of trains on Eid

LAHORE:Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over a high-level meeting at Railway Headquarters on Monday.

He said timely arrival and departure of trains on Eid ul Azha would be ensured and no compromise would be made on passenger safety. He said there should be no hindrance in the availability of clean water and Covid SOPs should be followed fully during the rail journey. He said that railways is on track of progress. In another meeting, the federal minister was briefed on the policy of optical fiber cable. Railway officials will study three different commercial models in this regard.