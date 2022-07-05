Minister orders timely departure of trains on Eid

LAHORE:Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over a high-level meeting at Railway Headquarters on Monday.
He said timely arrival and departure of trains on Eid ul Azha would be ensured and no compromise would be made on passenger safety. He said there should be no hindrance in the availability of clean water and Covid SOPs should be followed fully during the rail journey. He said that railways is on track of progress. In another meeting, the federal minister was briefed on the policy of optical fiber cable. Railway officials will study three different commercial models in this regard.
LAHORE:Anti-smuggling wings of the Collectorate of Customs Lahore in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions seized...
LAHORE:The computerised system of Punjab Land Record Authority is in line with international standards and has the...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed grief over the death of thousands of cattle in Punjab and Sindh...
LAHORE:Tourism Department along with Archaeology Directorate and World Bank funded project PTEGP have selected...
LAHORE:The 67th meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Education Lahore was held on Monday and it approved...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that modern policing and all mobile...
Comments