Killing of Shangla residents protested

PESHAWAR: Residents of Shangla and members of Nanbai Association staged a demonstration to protest the killing and injuring of their members in Punjab and urged the authorities to

take action by arresting those responsible for the tragic incident.

Led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association President Haji Amin, and Anjuman Nanbai (Haqiqi) President Abdul Malik, the protestors carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the accused gathered outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday and chanted slogans for the acceptance of their demands,

Condemning the robbing and killing of two brothers hailing from Shangla, the speakers said the killing of Pakhtuns had become a routine but no action was being taken for their protection.

They asked both the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to take action and arrest the killers. They urged Mandi Bahauddin police to register the first information report to provide justice to the relatives and heirs of the deceased as well as the injured.