CCI meeting: ANP asks govt to raise Pak-Afghan trade issue

PESHAWAR: Provincial General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Monday asked the government to raise the issue of revival of Pak-Afghan trade at a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

In a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, Sardar Hussain Babak said that Chief Minister KP is a member of CCI and he should raise this serious and urgent issue in this relevant forum.

He said that the people of Pakhtunkhwa have been held hostage by load shedding and inflation and other problems increasing day by day. The people of the province will not forgive the provincial government for further delay in advocating for resumption of Pak-Afghan trade, electricity, gas and other sources of revenue and other provincial issues.