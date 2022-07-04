Bullet-riddled body found

HANGU: The bullet-riddled body of a 13-year-old boy was found dumped at Mushti Mela in central Orakzai tribal district, local sources said on Sunday.
The sources said that the local people informed the police when they spotted the body.
The unidentified gunmen had tied the boy to a tree and sprayed him with bullets. The slain boy was identified as Menan Khan, son of Taj Wali Khan.
