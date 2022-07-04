Fire in Balochistan

Fire incidents in Balochistan are not restricted to the Sohbatpur district, but are faced by the surrounding villages as well. Despite this alarming situation, necessary safety measures have not been taken by the Balochistan government to tackle such abrupt fires or prevent them in the future.

Sohbatpur has a sparse population of 0.2 million people but still lacks basic resources such as the availability of fire trucks and extinguishers for the small number of people residing there. The provincial government should take immediate measures to deal with such catastrophes, and allocate proper funds for emergency situations.

Abdur Raheem Khosa

Sohbatpur