 
close
Sunday July 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

T-CPR workshop

By Our Correspondent
July 03, 2022

LAHORE: A workshop on Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (T-CPR) for control room in-charges from all districts was organised at the Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with the Aga Khan University, Karachi and Resuscitation Academy Foundation, USA to guide the caller for performing CPR on telephone until the emergency ambulance reaches the incident site. —Correspondent

Comments