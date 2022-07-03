T-CPR workshop

LAHORE: A workshop on Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (T-CPR) for control room in-charges from all districts was organised at the Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with the Aga Khan University, Karachi and Resuscitation Academy Foundation, USA to guide the caller for performing CPR on telephone until the emergency ambulance reaches the incident site. —Correspondent
LAHORE : IG Railways Faisal Shahkar has suspended the head constable of railways traffic police for manhandling a...
LAHORE: A one-day consultative workshop was organised with relevant stakeholders to share findings of Training Need...
LAHORE: An anti-dengue awareness walk was organised at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority ...
LAHORE : Five to 20MW solar power plants will be installed at various locations in Pakistan.The installation of these...
LAHORE : The Anti-Smuggling Wing of Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs, Multan Region has lodged 426...
LAHORE: Around 258 people killed in accidents in different areas of the City were shifted to different places by Edhi...
Comments