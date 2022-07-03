Cop suspended

LAHORE : IG Railways Faisal Shahkar has suspended the head constable of railways traffic police for manhandling a citizen at Railway Station in provincial metropolis on Saturday.

IG Railways took notice of the incident when the video of the traffic head constable went viral on social media, where the head constable can be seen treating the citizen in disrespectful manner. The head constable also threatened the citizen with the registration of FIR against him.

The scuffle started between them when their motorbikes collided which resulted in heated arguments.

IG ordered immediate inquiry into matter and demanded report from SP concerned. Such mishandlings and inappropriate behaviour of police towards passengers would not be tolerated anymore, added IG Railways Faisal Shahkar.

ARRESTED: CIA City arrested three robbers and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Asad, Sajjad Ahmed and Faisal. Factory Area Investigation police arrested two robbers Rehman and Abid Ali and Raiwind Investigation police rounded up two robbers Ajmal and Sarfraz.