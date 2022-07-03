CM okays cleanliness programme for Eid

LAHORE : Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took a briefing about cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and approved the final plan. He ordered to make a control room and get a third party audit of cleanliness plan.

The chief minister directed to make special drainage arrangements in view of the expected rains during the Eid days.

Hamza Shehbaz activated the administration across Punjab with regard to disposing of residues of animals along with making excellent cleanliness arrangements.

The chief minister chaired a special meeting to review the arrangements relating to the cleanliness plan. He directed to timely dispose of animals waste and keep the staff alert in all districts in view of the expected rains along with making proper drainage arrangements.

The chief minister was informed during the meeting that 1,086 vehicles would remain in the field on Eid while 480 vehicles remained in the field last year. The CM was further apprised that 3,516 pickup vehicles would be taken on rent to lift animals’ waste. Besides, 280 camps would be set up at the union council level in order to collect the animals’ residues.

The CM directed Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and administrative officers of other districts of the province to remain in the field on Eid days. Hamza Shehbaz directed to pay special attention on the cleanliness arrangements in the inhabited localities.

Commissioner Lahore Division and LWMC CEO gave a briefing about the cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid. Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan, Ch Shahbaz Ahmad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kabir Taj, Sibghatullah Sultan, Ghulam Dastagir, Imran Goraya, Secretary Local Government, Wasa MD and other officials concerned attended the meeting.