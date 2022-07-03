Tax the rich

This letter refers to the article ‘Taxing the taxed’ (June 26, 2022) by Ammar Habib Khan. I agree with the writer. If the government is sincere, it can begin by taxing all those who sit in parliament and provincial assemblies. It should heavily tax their pay, allowances and perks.
Will we ever live to see such a day? I do not think it is possible. The only time these people unite is when they want to increase their own benefits.
Brig (r) Sher Khan
Rawalpindi
In Pakistan, every 20 minutes a woman dies due to childbirth complications. Ninety-four per cent of maternal deaths...
Although the government has promised to root out poverty, the introduction of this year’s budget has worried the...
Every year millions die around the world due to avoidable motor vehicle accidents. The leading causes behind these...
This refers to the letter ‘Inflation bites’ by Professor Adeel Ali. No one can deny the fact that three meals a...
I would like to draw attention to the neglected employees of lower ranks working in the Sindh Police Telecommunication...
Once again it seems that the MQM-P’s promises haven’t been honoured by its allies. After the vote of...
