Tax the rich

This letter refers to the article ‘Taxing the taxed’ (June 26, 2022) by Ammar Habib Khan. I agree with the writer. If the government is sincere, it can begin by taxing all those who sit in parliament and provincial assemblies. It should heavily tax their pay, allowances and perks.

Will we ever live to see such a day? I do not think it is possible. The only time these people unite is when they want to increase their own benefits.

Brig (r) Sher Khan

Rawalpindi