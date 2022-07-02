Civil society demands implementation of rules of M&P leave

Islamabad Civil society has demanded to implement of the rules of ‘Maternity and Paternity leave law’.

Talking to APP here on Friday, a policy analyst and researcher Dr Shafqat Munir said that Maternity and Paternity leave law was passed in January 2020, but even after a lapse of more than two years, the law was dormant as the Establishment Division neither made rules to implement the law nor it asked other government departments and corporations to make rules in this regard.

According to bill, the aims and objects of Maternity and Paternity leave law that working women are a growing reality in Pakistan.

In order to facilitate women to fulfil the obligations of motherhood without having to compromise on their professional growth, Article 37(e) of the Constitution of Pakistan provides the maternity benefits to women and entitles them to leave.

This bill aims to provide expectant mothers maximum required leave in order to facilitate them.

On the other hand, the law does not mandate the provision of paternity leave for male employees, where the need for the institutionalisation of such support structure is no different.

Research suggests that enabling fathers to look after their new born children has positive knock-on effects. The early close relationship between father and child has long-term implications.

This bill seeks to provide fathers the opportunity to be there at a crucial time without the added responsibility of the workplace.