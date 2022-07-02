Social media video unmasks rifts in PTI

SWABI: A video about the verbal clash of former speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, with a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the recently held gathering in Zaida went viral on social media.

The clash occurred two days back when the PTI’s public meeting was in progress. At the gathering, former president of PTI Zaida city Liaqat Ali Khan rose from his chair and started questioning Asad Qaiser when he took the stage to deliver his speech.

This caught Asad Qaiser off guard and he appeared to be clueless.

This was the first time in the last four years that Asad Qaiser faced an embarrassing situation. However, Asad Qaiser started yelling at the questioner instead of listening to him.

“The six people who were employed in the Municipal Committee Zaida belong to Marghuz village [the native village of Asad],” Liaqat Ali said.

The local PTI workers and leaders confirmed that six people belonging to Marghuz village were given jobs in the Municipal Committee Zaida.

The criticism angered Asad Qaiser who started shouting at the man, trying to make him shut up. However, the PTI local leader did not stop and continued to criticise Asad Qaiser publicly.

When contacted, various leaders of PTI admitted that there were differences among the party leaders.