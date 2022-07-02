On our own

I live in North Nazimabad, Block D, Karachi. Our area used to get the proper supply of line water. However, over the past few months, waterlines have run dry. Many residents have now shifted to bore water. But this is not the solution to the present water crisis. Our unregulated use of groundwater will exacerbate the crisis.

The government has to take steps to resolve this problem. Every household should receive the interrupted supply of clean water.

Basit Ahmed

Karachi