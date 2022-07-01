FCCU holds get-together

LAHORE:The Marketing and Outreach Office at Forman Christian College University (FCCU) held a get-together with media personnel at its campus the other day to provide them a glimpse into FCCU as a liberal arts university, the opportunities it offers to its students, and its contribution to the advancement of education in Pakistan.

Senior leadership of the University, including Rector Dr Jonathan Addleton, Registrar Brig (retd) Dr Nayer Fardows, Chief Marketing and Outreach Officer Mrs Badia Raza, Dean of Postgraduate Studies Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik, Dean of Natural Sciences Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Dean of Social Sciences Dr Sikandar Hayat, Founding Director CPPG Dr Saeed Shafqat, Dean of Humanities Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Computer and Mathematical Sciences Dr Ahmed Mahmood Qureshi, Dean of School of Management Dr Rao Raza Hashim and Dean of Education Dr Mehwish Raza attended the ceremony to have an interaction with the journalists. Students representing each faculty spoke about their experiences at FCCU and the role the University in their growth and development. In his remarks, Rector Dr Jonathan Addleton shed light on the progress FCCU has made in recent years in the areas of research, academic excellence, and infrastructure development.