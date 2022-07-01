Driver sets rickshaw ablaze over fine, torture

LAHORE:A rickshaw driver set his vehicle on fire allegedly frustrated over issuance of challans without grounds and torture in Raiwind City.
The victim alleged that whenever he would pass from here, a traffic warden would stop him without reason and issue fine tickets unreasonably. His income did not support for the payment of unjust dues. He complained that the warden not only ticketed him but also subjected him to torture.
A spokesperson for traffic police said that the patrolling officer Kamran had stopped the rickshaw driver from wrong parking. He was so frustrated over the intervention that he not only set his rickshaw on fire also attempted self-immolation. He added that no ticket was issued to him and warden saved his life by stopping him from self-immolation.
CTO Muntazir Mehdi took notice of the incident and said that the action would be taken against the warden if found guilty in an inquiry. He asked SP Sadar Asif Siddique to conduct an inquiry.
LAHORE:The Marketing and Outreach Office at Forman Christian College University held a get-together with media...
LAHORE:Around 1,100 graduate and undergraduate students from all five schools were awarded degrees at the 34th LUMS...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is working vigorously to complete its 15-day Zero-Waste Operation...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday visited the Al-hamra Art Gallery to witness art works...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar inaugurated thesis display of Department of Textile...
LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology , Lahore has extended the last date for online registration of...
Comments