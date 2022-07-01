Two boys drown

TAKHTBHAI: The bodies of two boys, who had drowned in a seasonal stream in Ameer Killay in Jalala area, were fished out after hectic efforts on Thursday.

The divers of Rescue 1122, police and local volunteers rushed to Ameer Killay in Jalala area after five children drowned in a seasonal stream.

The locals said that the five children were grazing cattle and later jumped into the khwar to beat the sizzling heat but the gushing water swept away the children in a blink of an eye.

However, the divers of Rescue 1122, police headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Commissioner Gulnawaz Khan Afridi and local volunteers led by social worker Irfan Mohmand launched a search operation for the children.

The team succeeded to fishout three children alive while the remaining two, Arman, 13, and Jawad Khan, 12, drowned.

The bodies of both the boys were later retrieved after hectic efforts.