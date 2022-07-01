Record collection

 
July 01, 2022

Congratulations to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on achieving the budgeted target of Rs5.829 trillion in tax collection. This is perhaps the first time in the history of Pakistan that the FBR has achieved its revenue target.

Credit for this achievement goes to the previous PTI government which was ousted by the no-confidence vote.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

