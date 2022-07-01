Record collection

Congratulations to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on achieving the budgeted target of Rs5.829 trillion in tax collection. This is perhaps the first time in the history of Pakistan that the FBR has achieved its revenue target.
Credit for this achievement goes to the previous PTI government which was ousted by the no-confidence vote.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
The people should brace themselves for another bad news. The PM has said that loadshedding is likely to increase in...
As happens every year during the months of April, May and June, residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are suffering...
Our fractured economic system is hurting the people. Inflation is soaring quite high. In just two months, the price of...
It’s just July, and the temperature is rising. If you look around, you will see that rising prices, political...
Turbat, which is the second largest city of Balochistan, is deprived of basic facilities including, but not limited...
Asif Zardari recently expressed that the PPP was likely to form its government in the centre. He seems to believe that...
Comments