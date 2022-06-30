Student attempts suicide from 3rd floor

LAHORE:A B.Sc final year student attempted suicide by jumping from third floor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The victim Muneeza reportedly was moved to hospital for treatment after she received serious injuries. Her head and leg bones were fractured in the incident. Her family said that the victim was frustrated due to her marriage issue. She had been married in Hasilpur recently. Her in-laws had sent her through public transport alone a few days back. However, the victim reportedly told the doctors that she was depressed as she had been facing issues in final submission of the thesis. The university administration has constituted a five-member committee to probe the matter.

FIR registered against DD Sports: Muslim Town Police has registered an FIR against Deputy Director Sports Punjab University on the complaint of director sports. Police said that Director Sports Tahira Saleem had alleged that Deputy Director Sports Zubair Butt had forced her to sign a financial document.

However, when she refused, he was infuriated and resorted to violence. He broke down the office furniture and also hurled threats.

Vehicle catches fire: A vehicle caught fire near Thokar Niaz Beg Motorway on Wednesday. Reportedly, fire broke out due to short circuit in the vehicle. Fire fighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Robber injured in encounter: A suspected robber in police custody was injured in a police encounter in Samanabad on Wednesday. People captured the suspect Abu Huraira after he had shot at and injured a shopkeeper during a botched robbery attempt.

SHO arrested: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Harbancepura police was suspended and arrested on Wednesday on charges of implicating an aged citizen in a drug dealing case after taking a bribe of over Rs 2 million from a property dealer. SHO Safdar Sajjad was suspended after an inquiry report of SSP (Investigations) Imran Kishwar and DSP Mazhar Iqbal against him.

Reportedly, in a property dispute, the SHO got the bribe for implicating a senior citizen from the other party. DIG (Operations) Suhail Chaudhry said the SHO was arrested for registering a fake case against a citizen. A case was registered against the SHO.

gangsters nabbed : Railways police (Lahore division) Wednesday arrested six gangsters from platform No 3 of Lahore station. Rasheed Ahmad of Lahore was waiting for the Khyber Mail train at the platform No 3 where he was deprived of Rs 25,000 and documents.