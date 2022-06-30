FIA told about ‘edited’ LG poll rigging videos: Sharjeel

Reacting to the protest by the opposition political parties on local government elections in Sindh, Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Wednesday that agitation by those who are against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has no basis in truth.

A statement quoted the minister as saying that allegedly edited videos are being circulated on social media as part of propaganda against the PPP in connection with the LG polls. He said the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been approached for initiating the due penal action against those who have been spreading such “edited” videos.

He also said the opposition parties have been propagandising as a face-saving measure after their embarrassing defeat in the LG polls. He pointed out that by doing so the opposition parties have been admitting their fresh electoral failure.

Memon also pointed out that over 800 candidates belonging to the PPP have emerged successful in the first phase of the LG elections in the province.

He was of the view that the people of Sindh have reposed full confidence in the abilities of the PPP, but it is quite sorrowful that the opposition parties have been trumpeting baseless allegations of rigging in the LG polls.