Anti-doping awareness seminars begin

KARACHI: Health and anti-doping awareness campaign started at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday under the supervision of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

“Awareness seminars started for national camps players preparing for the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games,” a PSB statement said on Tuesday.

On the instructions of the IPC minister Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, IPC secretary Ahmed Hanif Orakzai and Director General PSB Col (retd) Asif Zaman the Board's medical experts delivered lectures on the players physical, mental health and doping.

Sports psychologist Quarat-ul-Ain spoke about the players mental fear, focus, pressure and impacts of doping.

Dr Abdul Quddus Jamli informed the players about the precautionary measures relating to covid-19 during the Commonwealth Games.

Dr Shabina Mushtaq delivered a lecture on anti-doping and the right use of medicines. The seminar was attended by athletes, taekwondo fighters, volleyballers and paralympic athletes. Col (retd) Asif Zaman assured the players that every effort will be made to develop their skills and performances.