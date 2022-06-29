CTO visits cattle markets, reviews traffic arrangements

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi visited cattle markets in the City on Tuesday and reviewed comprehensive traffic arrangements for the convenience of citizens around the markets.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Traffic Officer said no animals or vehicles would be

allowed to park on main road. The Chief Traffic Officersaid cattle markets had been established at 14 different places across the city and four DSPs, 16 inspectors and 254 wardens had been deployed to monitor the situation.

Muntazir Mehdi said seven fork lifters had been deployed in this regard. He instructed the wardens to keep a close watch on suspicious elements and unclaimed items. The Chief Traffic Officer said smooth flow of traffic and protection of property of citizens would be ensured.